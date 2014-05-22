Can You Answer The Africa Question That Just Decided The US National Geographic Bee?

Fourteen-year-old Akhil Rekulapelli from Virginia just won the National Geographic Bee by answering this question:

Oyala, a planned city located in the rainforest 65 miles east of Bata, is being built as a capital for which African country?

Think about it for a second. The answer’s after the jump.

The answer is Equatorial Guinea.

Oyala, the future capital, will replace Malaba. It’s Africa’s largest construction project ever. Within a decade, the new city hopes to house the government, including President Teodoro Obiang — who dreamed up the project — and 200,000 people, according to BBC.

But right now, it’s just a giant glass dome and a six-lane highway in the middle of the rainforest. The former will eventually be the center of campus for the International University of Central Africa. The latter will provide access to a luxury hotel, with 450-rooms, slowly taking shape, as well.

Each year, students in grades four through eight under the age of 15 across the world have a chance to compete in the National Geographic Bee. This year, the winner earned $US50,000 to put toward his education.

The competition is meant to encourage more schools to incorporate geography into their classrooms.

