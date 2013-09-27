The Most Iconic Photographs From National Geographic's 125-Year History

The journal of the National Geographic Society officially launched in October 1888.

Since then, National Geographic has expanded its global reach to over 60 million readers, a TV channel, and a website. The publication is known for its award-winning nature photography and knack for visual storytelling.

In honour of its 125th birthday, Nat Geo is unveiling its most iconic images in the 2013 October “Power of Photography” anniversary issue, featuring famous images that both shaped the magazine’s history and had a profound impact on our global conscious.

“Photography is a powerful tool and form of self-expression,” Chris Johns, editor in chief of National Geographic magazine, said in the press release. “Sharing what you see and experience through the camera allows you to connect, move, and inspire people around the world.”

National Geographic is also encouraging all photographers — from amateurs to seasoned experts — to submit their own pictures on October 1 as part of the new photosharing platform, “Your Shot.” You can find out more information about the Your Shot community platform here.

