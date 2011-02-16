National Enquirer Says OJ Simpson Was "Brutally" Beaten Up In Prison*

UPDATE: The correctional facility where OJ is being held says the story isn’t true. We apologise for the error.



EARLIER: The National Enquirer is reporting that NFL Hall of Famer OJ Simpson was brutally beaten in a prison yard attack and secretly spent three weeks in the infirmary. (via Ben Maller.)

His former business partner told the paper that OJ was attacked by a white supremacist who was upset that Simpson bragged about sleeping with white women.

The 63-year-old former running back is serving a 33-year sentence in Nevada for the armed robbery of a sports memorabilia dealer who Simpson claimed had stolen his belongings. He’ll be eligible for parole in about 7 years.

