NATIONAL ENQUIRER: John Edwards Has Proposed To Rielle Hunter

Oh man. If true, this was disgustingly fast.



The National Enquirer is reporting that John Edwards has proposed to Rielle Hunter, his former mistress and mother to his love child.

The usual caveats apply here considering it’s a Nat. Enquirer story, but considering they initially broke and were right about the Edwards affair long before the mainstream picked up on it the grain of salt required here may be smaller than normal.

The ‘news’ comes less than a month after his estranged wife Elizabeth Edwards passed away from breast cancer and a day after it was made public she had cut him out her will,

