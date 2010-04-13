National Enquirer Gets Stiffed In Pulitzer Prize Race, NYT Gets 3

Columbia University has just announced the winners of the 94th annual Pulitzer Prizes — the top award in journalism that brings prestige (and a $10,000 check) to the winners.



Predictably, the National Enquirer got stiffed an award for their reporting on the John Edwards scandal.

But great stories and series from across the industry got well-deserved recognition, including four awards for the Washington Post and three for the New York Times.

ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative-journalism organisation, won one of two investigative reporting Pulitzers. They worked with the New York Times Magazine on a story about the critical decisions made by New Orleans doctors working at a hospital during Hurricane Katrina.

Also missing (again!) from the bunch: Financial reporting on the economic crisis and the Wall Street collapse.

As John Koblin at the Observer points out, the Wall Street Journal was once a Pulitzer hoarder, but goes home with nothin’: “For the record, Paul Steiger now has now delivered more Pulitzers to ProPublica than The Journal has won since he left the paper.”

The Huffington Post has a great slideshow of the winners, with links to the stories.

Check them out all the winners at the Huffington Post >

Here’s a basic list of winners, via the AP:

JOURNALISM:

Public Service: Bristol (Va.) Herald Courier.

Breaking News Reporting: The Seattle Times staff.

Investigative Reporting: Barbara Laker and Wendy Ruderman of the Philadelphia Daily News and Sheri Fink of ProPublica, in collaboration with The New York Times Magazine

Explanatory Reporting: Michael Moss and members of The New York Times staff

Local Reporting: Raquel Rutledge of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

National Reporting: Matt Richtel and members of The New York Times staff

International Reporting: Anthony Shadid of The Washington Post

Feature Writing: Gene Weingarten of The Washington Post

Commentary: Kathleen Parker of The Washington Post

Criticism: Sarah Kaufman of The Washington Post

Editorial Writing: Tod Robberson, Colleen McCain Nelson and William McKenzie of The Dallas Morning News

Editorial Cartooning: Mark Fiore, self-syndicated, appearing on SFGate.com

Breaking News Photography: Mary Chind of The Des Moines Register

Feature Photography: Craig F. Walker of The Denver Post

___

ARTS:

Fiction: “Tinkers” by Paul Harding (Bellevue Literary Press)

Drama: “Next to Normal,” music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey

History: “Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World” by Liaquat Ahamed (The Penguin Press)

Biography: “The First Tycoon: The Epic Life of Cornelius Vanderbilt” by T.J. Stiles (Alfred A. Knopf)

Poetry: “Versed” by Rae Armantrout (Wesleyan University Press)

General Nonfiction: “The Dead Hand: The Untold Story of the Cold War Arms Race and Its Dangerous Legacy” by David E. Hoffman (Doubleday)

___

MUSIC:

Violin Concerto by Jennifer Higdon, premiered Feb. 6, 2009, in Indianapolis (Lawdon Press)

___

SPECIAL CITATION:

Hank Williams

