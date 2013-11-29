How The Winner Of 'The National Dog Show' Is Chosen

Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Anyone who's seen a dog show has probably wondered: "What are the judges doing to those poor dogs out there?" David Frei has hosted the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for over 20 years, and the host of the National Dog Show, which airs annually on Thanksgiving Day -- so, he has a pretty good understanding of what those judges are looking for in a "Best of Show" type dog. The voice of the Westminster Kennel Club (and founder of a therapy dog charity called Angel on a Leash) tells us how show dogs are judged. Produced by Kamelia Angelova and Will Wei; Additional camera by Justin Gmoser Music: "Playtime" by Elyse Montano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.