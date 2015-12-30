British police released a cringeworthy video warning parents about their kids becoming hackers

Do you know what your child is doing online? Could they — *gasp* — be hacking?

That’s the question posed by a public-service-announcement-esque video released by the National Crime Agency earlier this month.

It’s part of a new campaign “aimed at educating the parents of 12-15 year old boys, whose children may be involved in hacking or other kinds of cyber crime without their parents’ knowledge.” (We saw it over on Motherboard.)

In a press release, the British spy agency says that “the average age of suspected cyber criminals featured in investigations involving the NCA has been 17 years old.” Popular activities undertaken include DDoSing — flooding a site with malicious traffic, crashing its servers — and remote access trojans (RATs) — which give users access to the victim’s computer.

Scary stuff.

Here, a teenage cybercriminal uses the famous hacking tool, “Canine Bee Blaster Cannon.”

Stealing school coursework? Not a problem for this digital mastermind.

Not even banks are safe.

NCA WithdrawingMoney.com actually redirects to the homepage of the National Crime Agency.

Watch the full video below:

