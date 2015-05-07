A new comedy club has come up with a way to watch dead comedians perform again

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The National Comedy Center wants to bring George Carlin back to life as a hologram.

Jamestown, a small city in Western New York that was once known as the “Furniture Capital of the World,” is now looking to make great strides in the world of comedy.

According to the New York Times, plans to unveil a new comedy club in Jamestown next year called the National Comedy Center are underway. Right now, we are going through a great time for comedy, a period which many are referring to as “The Second Comedy Boom.“

Instead of bringing the likes of Louis C.K. or Amy Schumer through its doors, the National Comedy Center plans to stand out stands out by inviting audiences to come in and watch the greatest comedians of the past perform in hologram form.

The material performed on stage won’t be new. Tom Benson, the founder of the National Comedy Center, described it to the Times as “a comedy club where folks can go back in time and witness a classic routine in a setting — God knows where it might have been — and experience that as if they were really there.”

The comedians will be created by Hologram USA, a company that has also created the virtual likeness of Buddy Holly, Liberace, Julian Assange, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The club hopes to bring back such comedy legends as Bob Hope, George Carlin, and Rodney Dangerfield. However, Benson admitted that “deals with these artists’ families and estates were not set and an inaugural lineup could still change.”

This won’t be the only place in Jamestown to see comedy. The area, which was once home to Lucille Ball, celebrates the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. This year’s lineup includes the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Nick Offerman. They will not be in hologram form.

