It's National Coffee Day -- Here Are The Most Popular Coffee Shops In America

It’s National Coffee Day, which means that coffee lovers are proudly proclaiming their favourite spots for a cup of joe.

Foursquare, a location-based app that allows users to check into certain places, released a list of the most popular coffee shops in the U.S., based on the number of people who checked into them.

Here are the 10 most popular coffee shops in America, according to Foursquare users:

Cafe Du Monde, New Orleans, LA

Famed for its fried beignets and its creamy café au lait, New Orleans’ Cafe Du Monde draws in tons of tourists (and some locals) every day.

La Colombe Torrefaction (NOHO location), New York, NY

La Colombe is a coffee roasting company that sources its beans from around the world, including Ethiopia, Panama, and Uganda. It also has several cafes in the U.S. (and one in Seoul), but Foursquare users seem to love their NOHO location, on Lafayette Street in Manhattan.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters, New York, NY

The iconic hipster coffee shop is known for its dark roast blends and its hip atmosphere. It’s located inside the Ace Hotel, but locals migrate here for good, strong coffee every day.

Sightglass Coffee, San Francisco, CA

Tech celebrities often conduct their meetings in this cool, open space. (

Jack Dorsey is an investor here, so you’ll probably pay with Square.) Foursquare users rave about the quality of the basic espresso shot.

Four Barrel Coffee, San Francisco, CA

Hipsters love this Mission coffee shop, parking themselves at tables for hours to relax or work over a strong cup of espresso.

Blue Bottle Coffee (Mint Plaza location), San Francisco, CA

Blue Bottle is a local chain with several spots around the Bay Area, but locals and techies love the Mint Plaza location, which is always bustling.

Starbucks (Pike Place location), San Francisco, CA

Before scoffing at the fact that a Starbucks made this list, remember that this is THE original Starbucks location in the U.S., in Seattle’s Pike Place market. It even looks different from all other Starbucks, with a different logo and bags of coffee beans for decor. This place is a tourist attraction, so it’s always packed.

Birch Coffee (Flatiron location), New York, NY

Sip your coffee on a comfy couch in the hidden library upstairs or fill up a growler of cold brewed coffee and take it to go.

85°C Bakery Cafe is a Taiwanese import that has some creative drinks and pastries, like a salted latte, Mochi-filled coffee bread and squid-ink garlic cheese buns.

Intelligentsia Coffee (Millennium Park location), Chicago, IL

Intelligentsia Coffee is Chicago’s coffee-loving hipster hangout. The coffee beans are of such high quality that locals recommend ordering it black — and pairing it with a fresh macaron for a sweet taste.

