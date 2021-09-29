It’s National Coffee Day, and that means you can get free coffee at Starbucks, Dunkin’, 7-Eleven, and Panera

Wednesday is National Coffee Day, and that means free coffee at many chains across the US.

Panera is offering parents and caregivers unlimited free coffee all day to celebrate.

Here are the 10 best National Coffee Day deals at Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Starbucks: bring your own cup

This year’s national coffee day coincides with Starbucks’ 50th anniversary. Bring a reusable cup (up to 20 ounces) to participating locations for a free pour of Pike Place Roast coffee, available hot or over ice. The offer is only available at Starbucks Cafes and excludes drive-thru or in-app purchases.

Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Chicago, New York City, and Starbucks Reserve Stores in Sodo Seattle, Naperville, IL, and Greenwich Lane in NYC are offering free hot Clover or Clover X Starbucks brewed coffee and cold brew.

Dunkin’ Donuts: free coffee with purchase

To get a free cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on Wednesday, you must be a member of DD Perks, the chain’s free loyalty program. You can sign up on the Dunkin’ app or at DDperks.com.

Panera Bread: free coffee for parents and caregivers

Parents and caregivers can receive unlimited free coffee all day Wednesday at Panera Bread – say you’re a parent or caregiver at the register to qualify.

Wawa: free coffee for teachers on Thursday

Get a free coffee at all Wawa locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. on National Coffee Day this Wednesday. The deal extends into Thursday for all teachers and school staff members.

7-Eleven: free coffee with the purchase of a baked good

7-Eleven has two Coffee Day deals. Members of the chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program get a free coffee with any baked goods purchase. Or, you can order through the 7NOW app for a free extra-large hot coffee.

Au Bon Pain: $US1 ($AU1) hot and iced brewed drip coffees

From Wednesday until Friday you can get a $US1 ($AU1) brewed drip coffee at Au Bon Pain, available hot or iced. The bakery says the deal is a “pay-it-forward” celebration, and customers are encouraged to “treat someone else” with a purchase.

Barnes & Noble: free hot or iced tall coffee

The bookstore chain is offering free hot or iced tall coffee all day Wednesday with the purchase of a baked good.

Peet’s Coffee: 25% off coffee beans

National Coffee Day deals include 25% off coffee beans, espresso capsules, and Keurig cups. Enter Peet’s National Coffee Day giveaway to win a $US2000 ($AU2,762) gift card – two winners will be selected.

Krispy Kreme: free coffee and doughnut

No purchase is necessary for Krispy Kreme’s Coffee Day deal. Rewards members get a free doughnut along with a free cup of brewed coffee.

McDonald’s: 99-cent hot or iced coffee

McDonald’s is offering 99-cent coffee for the remainder of the year if you order on the chain’s app. The deal can be used once a day.