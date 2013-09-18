It's National Cheeseburger Day -- Here Are The 10 Most Popular Burger Joints In America

Americans love their cheeseburgers, whether they’re top-notch gourmet or cheap take-out.

But not all burger joints are created equal.

In honour of National Cheeseburger Day, Foursquare put together a list of the most popular burger-oriented restaurants in the nation based on more than 4.5 billion check-ins over the past year.

Check out the top 10 below.

#10 PYT, Philadelphia, PA

PYT PYT’s Buff Mac ‘N Cheese Burger.

With the Fried Guacamole Burger, Hawaiian BBQ Burger, and the Doughnut Burger, PYT is home to some of America’s weirdest (and tastiest) burger combos.

PYT also serves up boozy “adult shakes,” making it more than just a typical burger joint.

#9 Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Austin, TX (SOCO location)

Hobdoddy Burger Bar/Facebook The Doddy Dip Burger served with au jus dipping sauce.

Hopdoddy grinds their meat in-house daily for their tasty burgers, like the Doddy Dip that tops the beef patty with roast beef, sliced provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo, and an egg.

And for those over 21, there are even specialty cocktails and wine.

#8 Burger Joint, New York, NY

@burgerjointNYC/Twitter Burger with the works and fries.

This old-school burger shack is hidden in the lobby of Le Parker Meridien and serves simple, amazingly-juicy burgers, which some say are the best you can get around Midtown Manhattan.

The brownies are also excellent — if you can save room.

#7 Holsteins at Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

Holsteins at Cosmopolitan/Facebook The Gold Standard Burger at Holsteins.

Considered the best burgers in Vegas, gourmet burger joint Holsteins lives up to all the buzz with a Kobe beef “Billionaire Burger” and the “Gold Standard Burger” made with dry-aged beef sirloin.

But this is more than just a burger joint — Holsteins also serves up tiny sliders, salads, tons of sides, shakes, and cocktails.

#6 Zombie Burger + Drink Lab, Des Moines, IA

Open for lunch, dinner, and late-night drunk food, Zombie Burger + Drink Lab is beloved in Des Moines for its zombie theme and huge burgers.

It also has epic ‘Burgers of the Week,’ like the maple-bacon croissant “Deux-Nut” burger with cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon.

#5 Super Duper Burger, San Francisco, CA

Garlic fries and a perfectly-grilled burger with fried egg and jalapenos are the favourite items at Super Duper Burger.

The line here can get a little ridiculous, but customers insist the gigantic portions are worth the wait.

#4 In-N-Out Burger, Los Angeles, CA (Sepulveda Blvd. location near LAX)

Since 1948, In-N-Out has been a beloved hamburger chain on the West coast with its perfectly-cooked burgers and Animal Fries.

The location near LAX airport gets the most foot traffic, as customers insist it’s imperative to grab a cheeseburger straight off your flight.

#3 Stella’s Lounge, Grand Rapids, MI

Stella’s Lounge/Facebook Government Cheese Stuffed Burger, complete with onion ring on top.

With a menu chock full of cheese-stuffed burgers, Stella’s Lounge also serves 200 kinds of whiskey, tons of local craft beers, and even has vintage arcade games in the back.

Oh, and pro tip: Stella’s is a bar, so minors can’t come in after 8 PM.

#2 YEAH! Burger, Atlanta, GA (West Midtown location)

YEAH! Burger/Facebook Beef YEAH! Burger with fries and a beer.

It’s hard to know what to get at YEAH! Burger seeing as everything on the menu — from the Bison Burger to the Cobb Salad — is highly recommended.

This organic, gluten-free, and eco-friendly restaurant also serves fries, beer, and 14 specialty sauces at $US.50 each.

#1 Shake Shack, New York, NY (Madison Square Park location)

Unsurprisingly, the most popular burger joint on Foursquare is the Shake Shack at New York’s Madison Square Park.

A popular destination with locals and tourists alike, it’s hard to say no to this chain’s classic burgers, fresh-cut fries, and thick, creamy shakes.

They also serve wine, and specialty milkshake flavours like yesterday’s limited-edition “Cronut Concrete” with actual cronut holes.

