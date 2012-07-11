A Museum Asked Local Architects To Design A Mini-Golf Course, And Here's What They Came Up With

Prefer a round of golf to a trip to the museum? At the National Building Museum in Washington DC this summer, you can do both.
The museum just opened an exhibit featuring a 12-hole mini-golf course with holes designed by leading local architects, landscape architects, and contractors.
The one-of-a-kind course will be open through labour Day, and games cost $5 for non-members and $3 for members. If you like golf and air-conditioning, this exhibit’s for you.
Check out some of the designer’s creations, below.
Hole: Ball on the Mall. Designer and Builder: E/L Studio; Sponsor: Frank and Georgine Anton
Photo: Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography
Hole: Confluence. Designer, Builder, and Sponsor: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Photo: Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography
Hole: Hole in 1s and 0s. Designer: GrizForm Design Architects; Builder: Potomac Construction Services; Sponsor: IEEE-USA
Photo: Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography
Hole: Mulligans on the Mall. Designer, Builder, and Sponsor: Wiencek + Associates Architects + Planners
Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography
Hole: Take Back the Streets! Designer and Builder: Seth Estep, Brian Green, Rebecca May, Luke VanBellegham, Students of the Virginia Tech Washington-Alexandria Architecture centre; Sponsor: American Society of Landscape Architects
Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography
