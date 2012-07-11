A Museum Asked Local Architects To Design A Mini-Golf Course, And Here's What They Came Up With

Prefer a round of golf to a trip to the museum? At the National Building Museum in Washington DC this summer, you can do both.



The museum just opened an exhibit featuring a 12-hole mini-golf course with holes designed by leading local architects, landscape architects, and contractors.

The one-of-a-kind course will be open through labour Day, and games cost $5 for non-members and $3 for members. If you like golf and air-conditioning, this exhibit’s for you.

Check out some of the designer’s creations, below.

Hole: Ball on the Mall. Designer and Builder: E/L Studio; Sponsor: Frank and Georgine Anton

Photo: Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography

Hole: Confluence. Designer, Builder, and Sponsor: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Photo: Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography

Hole: Hole in 1s and 0s. Designer: GrizForm Design Architects; Builder: Potomac Construction Services; Sponsor: IEEE-USA

Photo: Photograph by Alison Dunn Photography

Hole: Mulligans on the Mall. Designer, Builder, and Sponsor: Wiencek + Associates Architects + Planners