It's National Bow Tie Day, So You Might As Well Learn How To Tie One

It’s National Bow Tie Day — a great day to celebrate famed bow tie-wearers from Winston Churchill to Bill Nye the Science Guy.

And if you don’t know how to tie one, it’s also a good opportunity to pick up on what many consider to be a lost art (Not sure you can rock a bow tie? Here’s how.).

David Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Freshneck.com (a Netflix-like subscription service for ties, bow ties, and other accessories) recently gave us step-by-step instruction how to properly tie a bow tie.

Watch below for step by step instructions:

