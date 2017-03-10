The maker of La Croix is on pace for a 'record-setting year' after a blowout quarter

Shares of National Beverage Corp., the maker of sparkling water La Croix, surged almost 5% in early trading on Thursday after reporting blowout earnings.

The American beverage company announced earnings of $US0.52 per share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, an increase of 117% over the same period last year.

This is the company’s best-ever third quarter performance.

Revenues rose 20% versus a year ago to $US195 million. On a yearly basis too, earnings per share grew a huge 71%, to $US2.05 from $US1.20 last year.

“I am extremely proud that we finished our third quarter with industry-leading performance and that we are on course for having our record-setting year,” the company’s chief executive officer Nick A. Caporella said.

