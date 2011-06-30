Apartments In The Scandalized National Arts Club Are Coming To The Rental Market

Photo: DNAinfo/AP Images

We recently told you the sordid tale of O. Aldon James, the dethroned president of the National Arts Club who nearly drove the venerable institution into the ground through financial mismanagement, shady apartment rentals, and an overall inability to keep the place clean.Now, 10 of the 35 apartments in the Gramercy Park mansion are coming onto the market, reports Curbed.



Unfortunately, prospective renters won’t get the same sort of deal as James’ brother, who paid just $356 for his apartment. These units will be priced at market rate, which could be around $100/square foot, or $80,000/year, according to Real Estate Weekly.

