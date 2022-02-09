National Archives asks Department of Justice to investigate Trump taking boxes of official documents to Mar-a-Lago: report

Mar-a-Lago has become a ‘sad place’ since Trump moved in, author Laurence Leamer claims Getty Images

The National Archives is asking the DOJ to investigate Trump’s compliance with federal records laws.

The agency retrieved at least 15 boxes of official items Trump took to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office.

Trump’s actions could violate the Presidential Records Act.

The National Archives is asking the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump violated federal records laws by improperly taking boxes of White House documents to Mar-a-Lago with him, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Archives on Monday confirmed an earlier Post report that Trump took over a dozen boxes containing official presidential records and memorabilia with him when he left office, potentially violating the Presidential Records Act.

The 1970s law requires presidents and White House staff to preserve official documents and communications including gifts received in office, letters, emails, text messages, and social media posts, and turn those items over to the Archives at the end of a president’s term.

The agency said Trump and his team had “arranged transport” for 15 boxes of materials to be returned from Mar-a-Lago, and added that the former president and his staff were “continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives.”

Trump also confirmed in a statement to The Post that he had “collaborative and respectful” negotiations with the Archives about the “transport of boxes that contained Presidential Records in compliance with the Presidential Records Act,” calling it “a great honor” to work with the agency.

“Much of this material will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library for the public to view my Administration’s incredible accomplishments for the American People,” Trump added.

Some of the items in the boxes, according to The New York Times and The Post, included letters to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — which Trump described as beautiful “love letters,” a note from former President Barack Obama, a map on which Trump drew with a Sharpie to mark a possible hurricane path to Alabama, and at least one piece of clothing.

Taking home official White House materials isn’t the only way Trump flouted federal records law. The Archives also previously confirmed turning over to the January 6 committee White House records that had been torn up and taped back together.

Trump’s habit of ripping up official documents, some of which staff then had to tape back together, was first reported by Politico in 2018.

Two of Trump’s chiefs of staff and the White House counsel’s office warned the then-president that his actions could violate federal recordkeeping laws, according to The Post.

The Archives, however, has little to no capacity to enforce violations of such laws, and showing that Trump exhibited criminal intent in tearing up documents could be an uphill battle, The Post reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.