The Most Memorable National Anthems In Sports History

Zooey Deschanel sang the National Anthem at game four of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.Deschanel has quickly turned into “America’s sweetheart.” She’s actually a good singer. But, it could be presumed, she received the opportunity solely based on Fox’s cross-promotion of her new show, New Girl.
Depending on whom you ask, her performance was either uninspired or terrific.
Whatever your belief, it spawned various discussions about national anthem performances at sporting events.
So we thought we’d bring you some of the most memorable Star-Spangled Banner renditions of all-time – good or bad.
So smooth. So classic. So Marvin Gaye. Nike even adapted the rendition for a commercial leading up to the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Oh, God. Roseanne is loud. Obnoxious. And roundly booed off the microphone. And that's before she spit upon her exit.
The only thing better than Whitney's pipes was her headband/jumpsuit combo. Or the earrings. Someone needs to bring those back.
Fortunately, this video has been spliced down to 30 seconds. Because it's painful. Lewis freely admitted it. And Derek Coleman couldn't contain himself.
Hill obviously has an amazing voice. She's not the voice of Sunday Night Football for nothing. But the drum rolls and bagpipes were an equally nice touch.
What's better than a duet? A three-part harmony. The moving performance almost brought NFL tough guy Bill Romanowski to tears. Almost.
Natalie Gilbert began singing the National Anthem. And then she forgot the words. So Trail Blazers coach Mo Cheeks quickly jumped to Gilbert's rescue and began singing along. As did the players, coaches and rest of the stadium. Cool stuff.
People wondered if Jennifer Hudson was the next Whitney Houston. This rendition went a long way in answering that question. Sully Sullenberger agrees.
