Somebody Bet A Suspicious Amount Of Money On The Length Of The Super Bowl National Anthem -- And The Sportsbook Thinks There's A Conspiracy

We have a Super Bowl national anthem prop bet conspiracy on our hands.

The offshore betting website Sportsbook.ag stopped taking bets on the length of “The Star-Spangled Banner” after there was a suspicious amount of money bet on it lasting longer than two minutes and two seconds shortly before kickoff.

The anthem last two minutes and four seconds, so the over hit.

“Insider info” was suspected:

We just suddenly took mutliple max bets on OVER 122.5 secs on Anthem. Looks like insider info on @idinamenzel‘s rehearsalsProp suspended

— Sportsbook.com ® (@Sportsbook_com) February 1, 2015

Somebody was VERY confident that Idina Menzel’s anthem will last longer than two minutes and two seconds.

The length of the anthem is just one of a number of weird Super Bowl things you can bet on. Some others:

Who will have more crotch grabs? Katy Perry or Marshawn Lynch

What colour will the Gatorade be that’s dumped on the winning coach?

Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first?

Over it is:

Yeah Yeah we know it went over. Congrats to those bettors…especially the max bettors from Arizona!

— Sportsbook.com ® (@Sportsbook_com) February 1, 2015

Idina:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.