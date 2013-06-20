This Video Of 60,000 Soccer Fans Singing The Brazilian National Anthem In Unison Will Give You Chills

Amid nationwide protests, Brazil is playing Mexico this afternoon in the Confederations Cup.



The game is taking place in Fortaleza, Brazil, and hours before kickoff police clashed with protesters outside the stadium.

Before the game, the entire stadium sang the Brazilian national anthem (“Hino Nacional Brasileiro“) in unison. It was chill-inducing.

The moment when the music cuts off and the crowd sings it is amazing.

Just wait for the 1:15 mark:

