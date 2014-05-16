Nathan Tinkler Sent This Email Saying He Got F--- All For His Political Donations

Here’s an email shown to Nathan Tinkler today at the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It was sent to his business associate Troy Palmer.

In it, the former electrician-turned coal investor complains he received, in his words, f— all for his political donations.

He also says in the email: “We had a bunch of deadbeats before and now we have a bunch of pricks scared to make a decision.”

Tinkler is testifying before the corruption watchdog after it was shown his Buildev Group was behind an illegal campaign flyer that contributed to deposed Newcastle Labor MP Jodi McKay’s election loss.

McKay was ousted by State Liberal Tim Owen who this week announced he wouldn’t recontest the seat of Newcastle after learning that some of his campaign funding had been provided by prohibited donors.

Two weeks ago McKay testified that Tinkler had offered her a bribe, which he denies.

