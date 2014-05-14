Nathan Tinkler Just Emerged From A 'Tough Couple Of Years' To Buy A Queensland Coal Mine

Getty/Cameron Spencer

The Australian reports this morning that Nathan Tinkler is back in the game, buying the Peabody Energy Wilkie Creek coalmine in Queensland for $150 million.

The backing for the purchase once again comes from US Investment Bank Jefferies Group and The Australian said that Tinkler was on the front foot about his finances, claiming many people would like to be “as broke as me”.

Tinkler conceded that it had “been a tough time over the last couple of years” but said he’d learnt his lessons. He was also a “bit sick” of being the coal industry’s whipping boy.

On ICAC:

“I look forward to appearing at ICAC and setting the record straight…I have nothing to hide at ICAC and I’m looking forward to putting all the rumours to bed.

You can read more here

