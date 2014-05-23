Nathan Tinkler: It Is Time For Someone Else To Step Up To The Plate

Mining magnate Nathan Tinkler will have no longer have a role at the Newcastle Knights, relinquishing his ownership of the club this afternoon.

The resignation comes as the Knights’ poor financial health was revealed last week, with many staff members and players owed money- it is rumoured star playmaker Darius Boyd is owed at least $200,000.

With 97% of Newcastle members wanting to see Tinkler gone, Matthew Johns today told The Daily Telegraph: “The easiest way to earn disdain in a working-class town like Newcastle is to pay the little bloke last.

“Nathan Tinkler hurry up and give us our club back it’s time.”

It is also believed that Tinkler has been sending abusive messages to team members, such as Jarryd Mullen and Darius Boyd, calling them “soft” and suggesting some of them could be sacked.

Tinkler said in a statement obtained by The Daily Telegraph:

“I have done my bit for the town by investing more than $20 million and saving the Knights from liquidation and now it is time for someone else to step up to the plate.”

He played down the club’s debt of $20 million saying it had been exaggerated and mischievously reported.

“The debts of the Club are substantially less than the $10.5 million, which is currently sitting in a bank account and not earning interest.”

Read more here.

