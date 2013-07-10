Nathan Tinkler Is Selling His Aeroplane Hanger Which He Does Not Need As His Plane Was Repossessed

Photo: Getty/Ian Hitchcock

The Australian Financial Review has reported that Nathan Tinkler is selling his private aeroplane hanger which he no longer needs as his jet and helicopter were repossessed last year.

This is no ordinary hanger. According to the newspaper it has conference rooms, lounge rooms, a full range of bathrooms and shower facilities, kitchen with cold store and a high-level security monitoring system.

A lot of Tinkler’s stuff is for sale. He’s been under increasing financial pressure, especially after the US hedge fund Farallon Capital seized the bulk of his stake in Whitehaven Coal.

Last month we reported this Queensland mansion linked to Tinkler through its holding company was also up for grabs.

