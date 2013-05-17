Nathan Tinkler Has Settled Four Debts With The Australian Taxation Office

Coal baron Nathan Tinkler has settled four outstanding debts with the ATO, reports the AFR.

ATO lawyers told the Federal Court in Sydney today the two parties had come to an agreement over debts Tinkler owes, some relating to his Newcastle Jets football club and Hunter Valley Sports Group.

Read the full story here.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that corporate advisory has launched proceedings that could see Tinkler declared bankrupt.

