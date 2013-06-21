Nathan Tinkler Could Be Trying To Sell A Second Australian House After Moving To Singapore

Nathan Tinker put one mansion on the market in May this year, but the Australian Financial Review is reporting he could be shopping around a second one.
In an article detailing the mountain of debt the embattled coal baron is under — even after a lender seized a lot of his Whitehaven shares this week — the newspaper reports it understands Tinkler has agents “jostling for a sale”.
The Balinese-style Sapphire Beach home is not officially on the market.
The Fin reports Tinker bought it in 2008 for $11.5 million. It used to be owned by Paul Ramsay from listed healthcare provider Ramsay Health.
Tinkler’s is in a lot of debt, but he is also based full-time in Singapore now. The article did not say he was in desperate need of a sale.
