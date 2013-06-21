Nathan Tinkler Could Be Trying To Sell A Second Australian House After Moving To Singapore

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Nathan Tinker put one mansion on the market in May this year, but the Australian Financial Review is reporting he could be shopping around a second one.

In an article detailing the mountain of debt the embattled coal baron is under — even after a lender seized a lot of his Whitehaven shares this week — the newspaper reports it understands Tinkler has agents “jostling for a sale”.

The Balinese-style Sapphire Beach home is not officially on the market.

The Fin reports Tinker bought it in 2008 for $11.5 million. It used to be owned by Paul Ramsay from listed healthcare provider Ramsay Health.

Tinkler’s is in a lot of debt, but he is also based full-time in Singapore now. The article did not say he was in desperate need of a sale.

Now read: Take A Look Inside The $5m Mansion Nathan Tinkler Has Put On The Market



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.