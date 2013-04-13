Nathan Tinkler Catches A Break

Photo:

Finally some good news for embattled mining magnate Nathan Tinkler, who has reached an agreement over a royalties row and seen proceedings against some of his companies dropped by the Australian Tax Office.

Tinkler has reached a settlement with former business partner Matthew Higgins, avoiding a long-running royalty dispute over a Queensland mine going to trial, reports Nathan Paull at Fairfax.

The ATO has also withdrawn formal proceedings against several Tinkler companies after telling the Federal Court in Sydney debts had been paid.

