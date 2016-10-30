The world's largest display of Lego art features intricate replicas of masterpieces

As a lawyer on Wall Street, Nathan Sawaya felt like he needed a creative outlet. So he turned to Legos.
Sawaya started building sculptures from the blocks as a hobby, but got more serious about his work over time. He pursued ambitious projects like creating life-size sculptures of people, and found that when he displayed photos of his creations on his personal website, enough people looked at them to crash the site.
“I realised it was time to make a change,” he tells Business Insider. “I left the law firm to become a full-time artist and go play with toys.”
For the past decade, Sawaya has been building Lego sculptures as a career. His current exhibition, called “The Art of the Brick,” mainly features Lego replicas of famous masterpieces, though some Sawaya originals are included as well.
Check it out.
There are many Lego versions of recognisable paintings in the exhibition, including 'The Girl with a Pearl Earring' ...
'How does one talk to a five year old about the Venus de Milo? It might be a tough conversation,' Sawaya says. 'But by representing the Venus de Milo out of Lego bricks, it opens the door and allows the child to connect to the art through a medium they understand.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.