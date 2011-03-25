Stephen Colbert Trips Up Ex-Microsoft CTO Nathan Myhrvold With A Question About Orgasms

Nathan Myhrvold is a polymath who was the CTO of Microsoft in the 1990s after the company bought his startup. He also studied astrophysics under Stephen Hawking in Cambridge and is a World Barbecue Champion (yes, there is such a thing).



And he’s highly controversial in tech circles as the founder of Intellectual Ventures, which buys up portfolios of patents and which many people believe is a patent troll that only wants to shake down huge, unjustified licensing fees from big tech companies.

But that’s not why he was on Colbert. He was on Colbert to promote a new cookbook he’s written on molecular cuisine, which involves using chemistry and physics to do new things with food. In some cases, cooking them for a very long time.

And the suave polymath was flummoxed at one point when Colbert asked him: “Really, does everything take so long with you? Are you working on an orgasm that’s not going to happen until 2013?”

The whole interview is funny and interesting.

Watch:





(Via GeekWire)

