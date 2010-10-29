Check Out Haunting Photos Of A Deserted Hospital In The Middle Of Brooklyn

New York City photoblogger Nathan Kensinger took a look inside the strange and deserted Greenpoint Hospital in Brooklyn. The hospital closed in 1982 and has since been home to squatters, vermin and decay.



Kensinger let us publish a few of his awesome photos. See more at his blog >

The facade looks pretty normal

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

In the dining hall

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

The grand hall

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

A dark passage

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

