Check Out Haunting Photos Of A Deserted Hospital In The Middle Of Brooklyn

Gus Lubin

New York City photoblogger Nathan Kensinger took a look inside the strange and deserted Greenpoint Hospital in Brooklyn. The hospital closed in 1982 and has since been home to squatters, vermin and decay.

greenpointThe facade looks pretty normal

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

greenpointIn the dining hall

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

greenpointThe grand hall

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

greenpointA dark passage

Photo: Nathan Kensinger

