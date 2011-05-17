The Engineer Who Left Foursquare For Facebook Has Already Left Facebook

Photo: Twitter

Nathan Folkman, the engineer who (surprisingly) left Foursquare late last year for Facebook, has already left Facebook.Folkman now works at Path, the mobile startup run by former Facebook exec Dave Morin.



We’ve heard second-hand that Folkman wasn’t thrilled with his situation at Facebook, so he decided to leave for a smaller company.

Update: Folkman confirms the move, saying he is “thrilled” to be joining the team at Path.

“They’ve got one of the most talented teams in San Francisco, focusing on two spaces I’m really passionate about (location and social).”

Sounds like a good fit.

