The cranberry-juice-sipping TikTok skateboarder Nathan Apodaca tested positive for COVID-19

@420doggface208/TikTok Nathan Apodaca, 37, went viral for a video in which he sings along to Fleetwood Mac while drinking cranberry juice on his longboard.

Nathan Apodaca, the TikToker best known for his longboarding “Dreams” video, has tested positive for COVID-19, his representatives confirmed to The Los Angeles Times.

Apodaca rose to mainstream fame in September and October after a video of him longboarding on the highway while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral.

The creator recently bought a home in Idaho Falls, ID,People reported.

TMZ reported that Apodaca’s fiancÃ©e, Estela Chavez, also tested positive for the virus, saying that the pair have been travelling since Apodaca’s rise to fame in October. People reported that they, along with their kids, vacationed in Las Vegas, which was where Apodaca proposed to Chavez. According to the LA Times, they also recently spent time in Los Angeles.

Gina Rodriguez, Apodaca’s representative, told the LA Times on Tuesday that Apodaca was “at home resting and getting better.”

Apodaca recently posted a lip-sync video on TikTok, where he’s known as @420doggface208, singing along to “Dazed” by Matt Ox. The video is captioned, “An the show must go on.” On Instagram, he posted a video dancing to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

In a reply to a comment on a video posted on Wednesday, he said that he hopes that he’s “past the worst of it.” He posted what appears to be a screenshot of his positive COVID-19 test result on Instagram on Wednesday.

Apodaca originally rose to mainstream internet fame in October after a September 25 TikTok video showing him lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while longboarding and drinking cranberry juice went viral. He told Insider in an October interview that he filmed the video while longboarding to work after his car broke down, and that its viral success was helping him get enough money to put in a down payment for a house.

People reported in November that Apodaca had bought a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom house in Idaho Falls, ID. He now has approximately 6.2 million followers on TikTok and 3.3 million on Instagram.

