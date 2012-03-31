This Guy's Swim Trunks Ripped While He Was Racing And He Still Beat Michael Phelps

Photo: Getty Images/Dilip Vishwanat

US swimmer Nathan Adrian won the 100-meter freestyle at the Indianapolis Grand Prix despite having some trouble with his trunks.Adrian tore the back end of his trunks, but still finished 0.12 seconds ahead of Michael Phelps.



“That’s never happened, not even in practice. … It’s happened when I walked up to the block before, but not at the start. I’m comfortable with the butt splitting, but anywhere else and I may have stopped and asked for a towel a little bit sooner.”

Adrian didn’t realise what had happened with his trunks until everyone started throwing towels at him.

