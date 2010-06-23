Meet 32-Year Old Nathalie Dauriac-Stoebe, The "Holistic" Manager Of $1.2 Billion Signia Wealth

Meet Nathalie Dauriac-Stoebe, the CEO of $1.2 billion Signia Wealth.

Not even a year after leaving her job at Coutts, a UK private bank, in September 2009, Dauriac-Stoebe is already deep into managing Signia with what she calls a “holistic” approach.

“We can make a real difference by giving clients what they want,” she told the Financial News.

“True independence, a holistic approach to managing family wealth and the aligning of client and advisor interests.”

Nathalie has been on the radar for a while because she’s made WealthBulletin’s Top 40 under 40 in wealth management for the past three years. She’s been one of the few women on the list.

But this past month, she’s been especially busy.

Just last week, Nathalie finished strong in JPMorgan’s corporate challenge race (one need only look at her fit arms to see the training she’s been doing) and went to the Butterfly Ball to see Elton John in London (“It was magic,” she told the FTAdviser in an interview, which was also last week).

Then yesterday, Nathalie made the top 40 under 40 list again – along with JPMorgan’s Nick White.

She’s been so busy that the poor woman hasn’t even had the time to read! She says.

When FTAdviser asked Nathalie which book she’s currently reading, she said,

“To be honest, I have no time to read at the moment as I’m very busy with the business.”

Busy, maybe, but no matter how much she has going on, Nathalie thinks it’s very important to always be on time.

“As a traditional French woman, I am always just on time,” she says. (FTAdviser had asked which item she could not live without. She said it’s her watch.)

But how does a watch match her holistic managing approach? You might be wondering.

Well, to find out more about what Nathalie means by “holistic,” we look to her firm’s advisory board, which includes the founder of the Fitness First gym chain, Michael Balfour.

And also to the best piece of advice she’s ever gotten: “Never give up and be passionate and true about what you do,” which might have been told to her by one of her two mentors, John Caudwell, who scrapped together a national mobile phone business from a retail career, or her father.

We’ve also e-mailed Nathalie to find out more about her company and what she likes best with her favourite drink, which she says is wine.

Now read about Nick White, another young financial rock star –>



