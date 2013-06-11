What The World Looks Like From The Top Of Dubai's Burj Khalifa Skyscraper [Video]

National Geographic photographer Joe McNally climbed all the way to the top of Dubai’s 2,722-foot-tall Burj Khalifa tower just to get a picture.



“I’ve been a big fan always [sic] of getting my camera in a different place and just trying to seek the unusual vantage points,” McNally says in the video he made on the project (via Curbed).

“[The Burj Khalifa] has a beauty and allure to it, which is also part of the reason why you just want to go and climb this thing and get to the top of it and see what the mystery is all about.”

In the early morning, he took an elevator all the way to the “last concrete floor of the building,” went up a series of metal staircases, and then climbed a couple hundred meters up a straight ladder to the very top of the building.

All just to get the perfect, vertigo-inducing shot from the world’s tallest man-made structure.

