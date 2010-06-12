National Geographic Admits Photo Fraud (Plus: 10 Major Photoshopping Scandals)

Photo: ngm.nationalgeographic.com

Recently, National Geographic ran a photo by William Lascelles that had won the magazine’s February 2010 Your Shot competition. That would be the picture on the right, the authenticy of which some seem readers called into question because of the six perfectly symmetrical fighter jets in the upper left hand corner.



Turns out they were right!

NatGeo has admitted:

After he learned that it had been chosen for the magazine, Lascelles told our writer that frame was “a lucky shot.” He confirmed that statement for our researcher. When Senior Photo Editor Susan Welchman asked him, prior to publication, to verify the image with the next photo in his shooting sequence, Lascelles sent her another picture of the dog—head turned this time—with the same jets above. It turned out to be a fake, too. William Lascelles has now admitted that he fabricated both images he sent us.

