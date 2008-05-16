Live Blogging The DFJ East Coast Venture Challenge

Draper Fisher Jurvetson is holding its East Coast Venture Challenge, where DFJ will give away $250,000 in seed money to competing students from Ivy League schools (plus NYU) who have the best new business idea and plan. The money is disbursed when the company is incorporated. SAI contributor Nate Westheimer is live blogging the event and we’ll have our own coverage when the whole thing wraps up.



