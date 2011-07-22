Former Cincinatti Bengal Indicted On Charges Of Sex Crimes With A 15-Year-Old Girl

A former Cincinatti Bengal linebacker, Nate Webster, has been indicted on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, according to Cincinatti.com.
The girl is said to be the daughter of a former assistant coach at the Bengals.
The incidents happened in 2009, and the young girl said Webster threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Webster was a close friend of the girl’s family.
Webster was indicted June 10 on charges of sexual imposition, sexual battery, and five counts of unlawful sex with a minor with gun specifications. The indictment was sealed until yesterday after his arrest.
Webster could serve up to 36 years in prison if convicted.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.