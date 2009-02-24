Nate Silver's Oscar Prediction Scorecard: Four Of Six Correct

Statistics whiz kid Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.com developed a cult following during the 2008 presidential election with some of the best (and most prescient) poll-tracking around.



Nate has since moved on to other types of predictions (like economics), and in a piece for NYMag, Nate used a database of past winners and “logistic regression” to make six predictions on winners of the Oscar.

He went four for six.

Nate’s calculations:

Supporting Actor – CORRECT

Heath Ledger………………………85.8%

Josh Brolin……………………………5.0%

Philip Seymour Hoffman……..4.4%

Michael Shannon………………….3.6%

Robert Downey Jr. …………………1.2%

Supporting Actress – WRONG

Taraji P. Henson…………………..51.0%

Penélope Cruz……………………..24.6%

Viola Davis…………………………..11.6%

Amy Adams………………………….11.6%

Marisa Tomei………………………..1.2%

Lead Actor – WRONG

Mickey Rourke…………………….71.1%

Sean Penn……………………………19.0%

Brad Pitt……………………………….5.9%

Frank Langella……………………..3.4%

Richard Jenkins……………………0.5%

Lead Actress – CORRECT

Kate Winslet………………………..67.6%

Meryl Streep………………………..32.4%

Anne Hathaway……………………0.0%

Melissa Leo………………………..…0.0%

Angelina Jolie ………………………0.0%

Best Director – CORRECT

Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire……………………………99.7%

Gus Van Sant, Milk.………………0.1%

David Fincher, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button………………0.1%

Ron Howard, Frost/Nixon……0.0%

Stephen Daldry, The Reader..0.0%

Best Picture – CORRECT

Slumdog Millionaire…………..99.0%

Milk…………………………………………1.0%

rost/Nixon………………………….….0.0%

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button………………..…0.0%

The Reader………………………….…0.0%

In Nate’s morning-after analysis, the statistcian tries to figure out where he went wrong, and acknowledges his model ultimately comes down to his own subjective inputs.

In the Best Actor category, we might also have learned a thing or two last night. Namely, it probably doesn’t help to be a huge jackass (like Mickey Rourke) to all of your peers when those peers are responsible for deciding whether you receive a major, life-altering award.

But is this information helpful for model-building? Probably not. (Unless perhaps we had some way to quantify someone’s jackassedness: Days spent at the Betty Ford centre?)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.