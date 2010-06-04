Nate Silver's Influential Stats Site, FiveThirtyEight.com, Is Moving Into NYTimes.com

The New York Times announced today that FiveThirtyEight.com, Nate Silver’s influential polling and statistical analysis website that made a name for itself during the 2008 presidential election, will be incorporated into NYTimes.com’s politics vertical.



Silver will retain editorial control of FiveThirtyEight, which will keep its existing URL and website. He will also start contributing regularly to The New York Times and New York Times Magazine.

“Nate won considerable recognition during the 2008 presidential campaign for his timely and prescient reports on the electoral races and on public opinion,” said Bill Keller, The New York Times’ executive editor, in a statement. “We look forward to his unique perspectives on statistics, covering a wide swath of issues relating to politics, culture and sports.”

