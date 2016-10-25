Nate Silver's World Series projection is out and the Chicago Cubs are an enormous favourite

Despite some occasional struggles in the postseason, the Chicago Cubs dominated Major League Baseball’s regular season and now at least one computer model is projecting the Cubs to dominate the World Series.

According to the model at Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight, the Cubs are an enormous favourite over the American League champion Cleveland Indians. Silver’s model uses a rating system that accounts for margin of victory, home-field advantage, strength of schedule, and prior performance, and then simulates the World Series thousands of times.

According to Silver’s model, the Cubs have a huge 63% chance to win the World Series, with the Indians at 37%.

Of course, for the Cubs fans who are afraid to jinx what would be the club’s first championship since 1908, this may not be welcome news.

Here are the game-by-game projections, with Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 scheduled to be played in Cleveland and the Indians only favoured in Game 1.

Cubs 45%, Indians 55% Cubs 56%, Indians 44% Cubs 65%, Indians 35% Cubs 62%, Indians 38% Cubs 62%, Indians 38% Cubs 53%, Indians 47% Cubs 53%, Indians 47%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.