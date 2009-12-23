Just Because Healthcare Stocks Are Soaring, It Doesn't Mean The Reform Bill Is A Massive Sellout

Nate Silver
gsachs healthcare graph

As has become all too characteristic of arguments from liberal sceptics of the Democrats’ health care plan, analyses of the recent increase in share prices of major publicly-traded health care stocks have been misleading.

As we and other analysts have documented, share prices have reacted strongly and unambiguously to news that a public option might or might not be part of the Democrats’ health care reform plans. This is in line with a report issued in November from Goldman Sachs, which estimated that a health care plan passed with a robust public option — their so called “bear” case — should result in a 36 per cent drop in the prices of publicly-traded health insurance stocks:

