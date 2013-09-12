Polling Firm Calls Nate Silver 'Jealous' And 'Bitter' In Tremendous Twitter Feud

Brett LoGiurato

Sparks flew on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, when Nate Silver took a shot at Public Policy Polling for withholding results of a poll it conducted last week because it had doubts about the data collected.

PPP took heat after initially releasing the results, and some charged that their Democratic lean led to their decision to not publish a result it “didn’t like.”

The latest fire came from Silver, who has built a career out of polling success. Here’s the tweet that ignited a developing, legendary Twitter fight:

PPP director Tom Jensen fired back, innocently enough:

Silver continued to tweet his problems with PPP’s methods, saying it was “putting its finger on the scale” in a partisan way. Somewhere along the line, this prompted Jensen to charge Silver with being “jealous” of PPP:

PPP Nate SilverTwitter/@ppppolls

Then, the kicker:

