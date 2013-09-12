Polling Firm Calls Nate Silver 'Jealous' And 'Bitter' In Tremendous Twitter Feud

Sparks flew on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, when Nate Silver took a shot at Public Policy Polling for withholding results of a poll it conducted last week because it had doubts about the data collected.

PPP took heat after initially releasing the results, and some charged that their Democratic lean led to their decision to not publish a result it “didn’t like.”

The latest fire came from Silver, who has built a career out of polling success. Here’s the tweet that ignited a developing, legendary Twitter fight:

VERY bad and unscientific practice for @ppppolls to suppress a polling result they didn’t believe/didn’t like. http://t.co/tOp5PhUbnf

— Nate Silver (@fivethirtyeight) September 11, 2013

PPP director Tom Jensen fired back, innocently enough:

@fivethirtyeight Nate I’m sorry but that is absurd. You’re saying you would put out a model if you had serious concerns that it was wrong?

— PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) September 11, 2013

Silver continued to tweet his problems with PPP’s methods, saying it was “putting its finger on the scale” in a partisan way. Somewhere along the line, this prompted Jensen to charge Silver with being “jealous” of PPP:

Then, the kicker:

BTW PPP and 538 both got all 50 states right for President last year. But we got MT-Sen race winner right that he got wrong so…

— PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) September 11, 2013

