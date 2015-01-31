Place Your Bets -- Nate Silver Just Told Us Who Is Going To Win The Super Bowl

This weekend’s Super Bowl could be one of the best matchups in years. The New England Patriots are currently a 1-point favourite over the defending champions — the Seattle Seahawks.

Nate Silver established his reputation with predictions of political elections, and he now runs the website FiveThirtyEight, which is owned by ESPN. We asked Silver to explain his prediction for this weekend’s big game.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.