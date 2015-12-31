Nate Silver: The Arizona Cardinals are a slight favourite to win the Super Bowl

After 16 weeks of the NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals are now the favourite to win the Super Bowl, with a slight edge over the New England Patriots.

Using Nate Silver’s 2015 NFL Predictions, a model that rates each team and then projects how the regular season and playoffs will play out, we can get a better sense of which teams are the true Super Bowl contenders.

According to the model, the Cardinals have a 24% chance to win the Super Bowl, just ahead of the Patriots at 21%. The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are the only other teams given at least a 10% shot of winning it all. Here are the chances for all the teams that have either clinched a playoff spot or are still in contention for one of the final spots.

NOW WATCH: 2015 was an incredible year for bizarre championships



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.