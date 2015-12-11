Nate Silver: The Patriots are no longer the favourite to win the Super Bowl

After 13 weeks of the NFL season, the New England Patriots are no longer the heavy favourite to win the Super Bowl. In fact, they are not the favourite at all.

Using Nate Silver’s “2015 NFL Predictions,” a model that rates each team and then projects how the regular season and playoffs will play out, we can get a better sense of which teams are the true Super Bowl contenders.

Heading into Week 14, the Carolina Panthers are now the favourite with a 21% chance to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots are still the favourite in the AFC with a 19% chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February.

According to Silver’s model, there is an 78% chance the Super Bowl will be won by one of these five teams:

Carolina Panthers, 21% New England Patriots, 19% Arizona Cardinals, 15% Denver Broncos, 13% Cincinnati Bengals, 10%

This is a stark change from two weeks ago when the Patriots were still undefeated and Silver’s model gave them a 33% chance to win it all, well ahead of the Panthers at 18%.

This week, the Seattle Seahawks (6%), Green Bay Packers (6%), and Kansas City Chiefs (4%) are the only other teams with more than a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

At the other end of the spectrum, 11 teams can be scratched off as playoff contenders with less than a 5% chance of grabbing one of the 12 playoff spots. Those teams are the Chargers, Lions, Browns, Titans, 49ers, Ravens, Raiders, Rams, Saints, Jaguars, and Dolphins.

You can see the full projections at FiveThirtyEight.

NOW WATCH: Kobe Bryant has an insane work ethic



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.