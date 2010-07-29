Nate Silver Says Democrats Are Delusional About November Chances, As Small Businesses Prepare To Spend Big For GOP

The November elections are coming soon, and there’s an incredible amount of interest from a biz/econ perspective, especially considering the ramifications for stimulus spending and tax cuts.



A couple of articles, therefore, are worth your attention.

The first comes from POLITICO, which notes the massive spending that will come from business groups looking to defeat Democrats this year. Well, mainly liberal Democrats. Groups like the Chamber of Commerce still want to stay friends with some moderate and conservative Democrats, should they retain control of Congress.

Meanwhile, Nate Silver has a good post up, slamming an internal Democratic memo, trumpeting the unlikely chances that the GOP could win the house. Silver calls it total hogwash, arguing that there are plenty of seats “in play” and that if this year is a “wave” election, then there will probably be a lot of election-night upsets nobody saw coming.

Unfortunately for The Democrats, the “Recovery Summer” never materialised. It’s probably going to be ugly.

Now whether that’s good or bad for business is your call.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.