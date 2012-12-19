NATE SILVER: 56% Of Republicans Own Guns

After precisely predicting which candidate would win the Presidential election, analyst Nate Silver has branched out into other disciplines.



Like gun ownership.

Today, Silver prints the results of an exit poll from the 2008 election.

Here are some gun ownership facts:

56% of Republicans say they have a gun in the house, as compared to 31% of Democrats. Overall, 42% of voters own guns.

48% of men say they have a gun, versus 37% of women.

Gun ownership is dominated by whites: 47% of white voters say they have a gun, versus 29% of Hispanic voters, 21% of black voters, and 15% of Asian voters.

Gun ownership is most prevalent in the mid-West and south, with 48% and 47% of the population, respectively, owning guns. Gun ownership is much lower in the East and West.

The highest density of ownership comes in those who have only a “high school education or less” (41%) or “some college” (43%). College grads and post-grads have only 33% and 32%, respectively.

Nate Silver has a lot more >

PHOTO: “Chicks With Guns,” By Lindsay McCrum

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.