NATE SILVER: Obama's Odds Of Winning The Election Are Higher Than Ever

President Barack Obama‘s odds of winning the election have reached new highs in Nate Silver’s polling forecast. Silver’s Election Day forecast gives Obama an 81.9 per cent chance of winning. The previous high came after the Democratic National Convention on Sept. 12, when Silver gave Obama an 80.8 per cent chance of winning. In the past week, that number has jumped 6.7 per cent.

If the election were held today, meanwhile, Obama has an astounding 97.8 per cent chance of winning, according to Silver.

Here’s a look, first at the Election Day forecast:

Photo: Nate Silver, New York Times

And the “now-cast”:

Photo: Nate Silver, New York Times

