NATE SILVER: Obama Is Collapsing

Obama’s odds of winning the re-election have collapsed since the first presidential debate, according to three separate measures:



Nate Silver’s aggregate poll forecast

Intrade’s prediction market

Betfair’s prediction market

First, Nate Silver of the New York Times now gives Obama only a 71% chance of reelection. That sounds high, but it’s down from 86% a week ago. And Silver says the Romney surge may continue. He says that it’s still too early to call the election a “toss-up,” but he also says that we may be getting there.

On Intrade, meanwhile, Obama’s odds have dropped to 62% from nearly 80%.

And, on Betfair, Obama’s odds have dropped from over 80% to the mid 60s:

That one debate could have had such a large impact seems to have shocked most political prognosticators. It will certainly be interesting to see what happens in the next two.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.