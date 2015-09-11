Here's how many games Nate Silver's model thinks your favourite NFL team will win this season

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight has tackled the 2015 NFL season and the Seattle Seahawks are a slight favourite to win the Super Bowl, winning it all in 15% of the simulations, followed closely by the New England Patriots at 14%.

The Patriots, however, are given a slight edge over the Seahawks when it comes to number of games they will win during the regular season. In 20,000 simulations of the regular season, the Pats won an average of 11.3 games, with the Seahawks leading the way in the NFC with an average of 11.1 wins. At the other end, the Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to win just 5.1 games, worst in the NFL.

Here is how many games each team is projected to win. You can see the entire projections at FiveThirtyEight.

